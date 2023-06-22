FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 38,183 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $230.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

