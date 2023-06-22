FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) by 43,543.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,088,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,628,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,649,766 shares of company stock worth $48,912,730 in the last three months.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:APE opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

