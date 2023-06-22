FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 39,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 117,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 62,921 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,592,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 376.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 527,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 417,216 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.