FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $894,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Seagen comprises 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.