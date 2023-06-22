FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

BPYPN stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.