FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $378.81 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

