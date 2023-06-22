FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 12,963 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 296,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

