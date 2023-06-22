Foresight Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,785 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. JD.com comprises 0.8% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $36.50. 1,817,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,495,765. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

