Foresight Global Investors Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 849,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,485. The company has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

