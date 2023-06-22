Foresight Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 339,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,480,000. Smith & Nephew comprises approximately 6.8% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 120,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,938. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.80) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

