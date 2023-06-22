Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.60

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $20.86. Forestar Group shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 102,618 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2,293.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.