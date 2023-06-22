Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.60

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $20.86. Forestar Group shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 102,618 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Forestar Group Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Insider Transactions at Forestar Group
In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2,293.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Forestar Group from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.