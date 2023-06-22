Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Fortinet worth $36,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,028. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,677. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.