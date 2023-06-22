Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 9,410 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,296. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Global Payments Company Profile



Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.



