Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $55.43. 205,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.