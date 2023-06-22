Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $60.05. 198,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,132. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

