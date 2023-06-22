Fragasso Group Inc. Has $599,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $207.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.72. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

