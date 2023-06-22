Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 594,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 85,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

