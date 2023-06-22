Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 1,462,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

