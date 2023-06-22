Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,452 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after acquiring an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.55. 712,802 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

