Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.40 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.28). 60,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 183,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.26).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franchise Brands news, insider Stephen Hemsley sold 742,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.35), for a total value of £1,366,545.92 ($1,748,619.22). 51.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

