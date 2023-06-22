Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 2,537,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,694,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

