Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 14th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 288.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 128,763 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,727,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after buying an additional 432,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

