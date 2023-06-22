Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$2.89. Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 744,837 shares.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a PE ratio of -26.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

