Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 1,860,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,839,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 10.65. The company has a market cap of £12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.18.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper Belt project situated in Botswana; Kashitu Zinc project and Luansobe Copper project located in Zambia; Kamativi Lithium and Bulawayo Gold projects situated in Zimbabwe; Shinganda Copper and Gold project located in central Zambia; Ferber project situated in Nevada, the United States; and Glenover Rare Earth project located in Limpopo, South Africa.

