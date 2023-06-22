GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.41

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$41.41 and last traded at C$41.41, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.97.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$529.43 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.4192474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

