Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.51 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $567.78 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 566,309,099 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

