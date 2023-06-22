General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

