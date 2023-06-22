GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $11.77. GH Research shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 14,555 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

GH Research Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $582.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the first quarter worth about $86,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 25.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GH Research by 246.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 58.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

