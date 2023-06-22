Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.49

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$20.49 and last traded at C$20.60, with a volume of 242023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.38.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.7230392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.