Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after buying an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after buying an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.68. The company had a trading volume of 331,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

