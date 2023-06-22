Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 560 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.55) to GBX 560 ($7.17) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.17) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.17) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 584.58 ($7.48).

Shares of GLEN traded down GBX 3.49 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 448.51 ($5.74). The stock had a trading volume of 7,757,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,521,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 450.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 492. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.40 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

