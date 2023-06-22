Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Down 0.8%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 9.96 and last traded at 9.96. Approximately 26,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 33,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.04.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $132.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.41.

Global Dividend Growth Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is currently -31.66%.

