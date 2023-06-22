Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Globe Life stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,639,000 after purchasing an additional 412,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

