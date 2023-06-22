Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Financial Contrast

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Rating) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Golden Heaven Group and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.32%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group $41.79 million 5.14 N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $76.51 million 4.74 $2.39 million $0.11 88.10

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Gambling.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group 5.39% 19.73% 12.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Golden Heaven Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

