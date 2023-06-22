Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.45 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.99 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 408,216 shares changing hands.

Goldplat Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.42 million, a PE ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.44.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

