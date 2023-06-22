Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.93. 262,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,294. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.