Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

