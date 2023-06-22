Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.73. The stock had a trading volume of 629,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

