Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

BX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.60. 222,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,081. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

