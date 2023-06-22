Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Trade Desk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11,013.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,028,694 shares of company stock worth $62,938,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

TTD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 325,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,704. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 509.73, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.