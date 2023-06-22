Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,087 shares of company stock worth $6,980,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.61. 1,572,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,523,086. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.