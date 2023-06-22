Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.45. 26,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average is $184.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $203.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

