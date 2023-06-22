Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Insider Caoimhe Giblin Buys 30,000 Shares

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £41,700 ($53,358.93).
Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.7 %
LON UKW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 139.40 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 5,801,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,659. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.20.
Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a GBX 2.19 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,195.12%.
About Greencoat UK Wind
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
Read More
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Greencoat UK Wind
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.