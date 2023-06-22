Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Insider Caoimhe Giblin Buys 30,000 Shares

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £41,700 ($53,358.93).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.7 %

LON UKW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 139.40 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 5,801,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,659. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.20.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a GBX 2.19 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,195.12%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.