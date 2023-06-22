GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Down 1.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.74. 53,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 132,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

About GreenPower Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 121.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 487.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth $46,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

