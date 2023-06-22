GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Down 1.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.74. 53,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 132,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
