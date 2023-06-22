Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $248.15

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $248.15 and last traded at $247.74, with a volume of 143876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.02 and its 200 day moving average is $213.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,700. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

