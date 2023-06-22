Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Down 6.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.67. 928,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 729,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.