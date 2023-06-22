Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $33.65

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $32.66. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 235 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $687.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

