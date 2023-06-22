Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.51 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $176,183.35 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

