Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $175.01 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 6.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $175,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $844.60. 490,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,502. The company has a market cap of $348.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $711.81 and a 200 day moving average of $633.82.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

