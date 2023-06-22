Hamlin Capital Management LLC Invests $89.82 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,369,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $89,816,000. Comcast makes up 3.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Comcast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $40.37. 1,980,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,256,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.



